Crab fest
March 18 & 19
Mandurah's most significant annual event, which attracts visitors from across the state, will burst back onto the scene better than ever with fresh food, live music, performances, children's entertainment, competitions, cooking demonstrations, celebrities, aquatic entertainment... the list goes on. More information in the wrap of this week's Mail.
Unveiling of 25-year-old time capsule
March 19
The Shire of Murray and the South Yunderup Community invite the community to join in for the highly anticipated unveiling of a 25-year-old time capsule from 11am-1pm at Centenary Park, South Yunderup. This historic event will be an opportunity for the community to see what was deemed important enough to be preserved for the future. The time capsule was buried by members of the South Yunderup Centenary Committee in 1998. After the unveiling, participants are invited to enjoy some refreshments at Lucie Hunter Park. This event is organised by the Shire of Murray and the South Yunderup Centenary Committee.
Friends of Samphire Cove Nature Reserve
March 26
Did you know a third of Mandurah's resident dolphins have stranded, some several times? Join Estuary Guardians on their walk and talk to hear more about Mandurah's resident dolphin population and why Mandurah has been identified as a live dolphin stranding hotspot. And receive your free copy of the new 2023 Mandurah FinBook, hot off the press. Setting off at 10am, Estuary Guardians will follow the reserve's All Abilities Trail for about an hour. Free event, everyone welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Samphire Cove Nature Reserve, corner of Wedgetail Retreat and Egret Point Road, Halls Head. Email bjsdoongin@gmail.com
Peel Poetry group
April 4
Bush Poets and Yarn Spinners are starting the Peel Poetry Group at the Ravenswood Hotel on the first Tuesday of the month between 6-8 pm. The group's aim is to encourage performance plus writers who write in rhyme.
Mandurah Family History Society
Second Saturday of each month
The society meets on the second Saturday of each month. The main purpose of the meeting is to welcome a speaker who will address the meeting on some aspect of family history. Topics vary widely and are always intended to pique the interest of those present. Location is MFHS Research Rooms, library precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah.
Jarrahdale Heritage Society
Starting March 26
Walk season is commencing. Walks start and finish at Bruno Gianatti Hall on Munro Street in Jarrahdale. Option 1 is to start and return to the hall. Option 2 is to take a short drive to the start of the walk. Registration is from 8.30 am, all walkers need to sign in prior to 9am start time.Cost to help maintain the trails is $7.50 per adult and $2.50 school aged children. Bookings are essential: Any queries phone Bernie 0406 980 677 or online at www.jarrahdale.com
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors.
