The Shire of Murray and the South Yunderup Community invite the community to join in for the highly anticipated unveiling of a 25-year-old time capsule from 11am-1pm at Centenary Park, South Yunderup. This historic event will be an opportunity for the community to see what was deemed important enough to be preserved for the future. The time capsule was buried by members of the South Yunderup Centenary Committee in 1998. After the unveiling, participants are invited to enjoy some refreshments at Lucie Hunter Park. This event is organised by the Shire of Murray and the South Yunderup Centenary Committee.