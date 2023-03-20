Carlie Bettencourt says she can still remember the day she opened La Belle Patisserie, her dreamy, French-inspired café located by the beach in Wannanup.
She was just 21 years old and had finished her training as a pastry chef and completed a business management course at TAFE.
Having lived in the suburb for a while, she felt it needed a gathering place where locals and visitors alike could come, catch up on the day's events and treat themselves to delicious pastries.
When a commercial property became available in a central location, it felt like a sign that it was the perfect time to open her French patisserie.
"Even though Wannanup has a very Mediterranean style, there are a set of villas called Port Grimaud, which is a suburb in France - it is incredible really," Carlie told the Mail.
"I love French décor, pastries, cuisine - also the style and the language, it just matches the area really well."
In her initial planning stage of the business, she had intended to expand upon her custom cake business, adding "a few coffees and high teas", and had only expected to sit about 20 or so customers.
"Once we opened, we realised very quickly it would be a lot bigger than intended," she said, laughing.
The patisserie steadily grew to seat almost 50 people, with 11 staff and a full café menu.
Five years on from her first day in business, Carlie was able to celebrate the milestone with the community, which has grown to know and love La Belle.
"We still have customers who have been coming since the day we opened and they came to the birthday celebrations," Carlie said.
"Through COVID it was our regular customers and community who supported us."
Carlie said community connection was something the staff at La Belle prided themselves in, knowing customers by name and their coffee orders by heart.
Another priority for Carlie was supporting other small businesses, and she set out to stock quirky wares made by other businesses in her café.
"I like to have things you can't really get anywhere else," she said.
"I wanted that little extra thing for people and tourists who come down for high tea - they can take something home as a souvenir."
Carlie said the five-year celebration allowed her to look back on pictures and posts from the early stages of the business, and it had driven home just how far they'd come.
"We have great staff, great customers..," she said.
"I hope that we continue to grow at a regular pace... I'd like to host more of our events and workshops for our customers as well."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
