Lifelong friend Mickey Brennan says cruel irony the game Lyons loved undoubtedly contributed to dementia diagnoses

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:44pm, first published March 14 2023 - 10:00pm
A benefit night for the former Everton captain Mick Lyons is to be held this Friday night at Mandurah City Football Club. Picture supplied.

There used to hang a photo at Everton Football Club's old Bellefield training facility of Mick Lyons as many best remember the former defender - giving every bit of himself, as he always did, stooping low and flying headlong towards his opponents' boots to get his head on the ball with little regard for his own well-being.

