There used to hang a photo at Everton Football Club's old Bellefield training facility of Mick Lyons as many best remember the former defender - giving every bit of himself, as he always did, stooping low and flying headlong towards his opponents' boots to get his head on the ball with little regard for his own well-being.
Lifelong friend Mickey Brennan said that photo could have been accompanied by the motif, "this is what bravery is all about", to be used to send a strong message to the club's younger players of the dedication required to play for the famous Merseyside club.
Sadly, the fearlessness and bravado that became Lyons' trademark across nearly 500 appearances in blue more than likely contributed to the dementia the Everton great is now living with, according to one of his oldest and closest friends in football and life.
Brennan and Lyons first met as teenagers trialing for the Lancashire Grammar School football team and though their paths separated - Lyons earned an apprenticeship with Everton, while Brennan made the school team and eventually moved to Manchester City - the pair were often to be reunited on and off the pitch.
Brennan, a quick goal-scoring striker, recalled barely getting a touch against his mate in youth games between the two clubs, and how nearly 30 years later football brought them both to Australia to resume their rivalry in the old National Soccer League - Brennan as assistant coach to Gary Marocchi at Perth Glory and Lyons in charge of Canberra Cosmos.
The pair have remained incredibly close to this day - Brennan said they still met up at least every Wednesday night for a meal and drink with a group of other friends.
Remembering a man who "was always buzzing with a story to tell", Brennan admitted it was hard to slowly see the light go out in his old friend, whom he calls 'Mike', and become a husk of his former, livelier self.
"It's very confronting. I've not known anyone for the length of time I've known Mike and I haven't known anyone else to be going through what he's going through," he said.
"I noticed about four or five years ago that he went quieter. I didn't see him every day so it became more noticeable, and you noticed it a little more each time you saw him. He might seem okay to the naked eye but there's been a great decline in how he is."
Brennan said it was a cruel irony the game Lyons gave so much to undoubtedly played a part in bringing about his condition, but he said it wasn't surprising given the unflinching way in which the former Everton skipper played the game.
"There was more contact and the game was played with more balls in the air back then, there were head clashes in those aerial contests and he was tough, uncompromising and he suffered more than most," he said.
"It's sad to see. I've never met a nicer bloke in or away from football... I've been lucky enough to meet lots of people across a number of countries in life and football and you wouldn't meet a nicer person.
"It's Mike's nature, it's always about you and not him. His famous comment is 'how's it going, how are you?' Effervescent, always a nice word for you, no sense of falseness, just a genuine regard and respect for people.
"It's sad to see his decline."
Brennan said he hoped the WA football community would come together for Lyons at Friday night's Mick Lyons Appreciation and Benefit Night and Gala Dinner to raise enough money to assist his friend and his family to help cope as the illness progresses.
"People think so highly of him and he's so well respected; I think and hope that will come across on Friday," he said.
"It will be a great time to rally around and support him. I think he will be able to take it all in in the moment and will be touched by all the tributes that will be shown."
The Mick Lyons Appreciation and Benefit Night and Gala Dinner is on Friday at Mandurah City FC's Peelwood Reserve headquarters, with limited tickets still available.
