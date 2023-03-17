A man's attempt to make money off returning a lost mobile phone has backfired with him being out of pocket nearly $1000 after being fined for having it in his possession.
Rodney Charles Loveday faced a charge of possession of stolen or unlawfully obtained property at Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday morning, where it was heard he and an accomplice had tried to charge a Coodanup woman $100 for the return of her lost phone.
The woman left her phone at Coodanup foreshore and when she realised it was missing used an app to track its location and lock it remotely.
She then sent a message to the phone asking for its return and the female accomplice replied she would give it back for $100.
The pair agreed to meet at a restaurant at Mandurah Forum, and when they met Loveday was in attendance.
The woman asked for her phone back but the female accomplice instead passed it to Loveday, who placed it down his underwear.
The woman had arranged for police to attend prior to arriving, and when they appeared Loveday was still in possession of the phone and was arrested and charged.
He was fined $800 and ordered to pay costs of $137.
