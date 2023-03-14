Magistrate denies Silver Sands attack accused's bail bid

One of the men accused of taking part in a brutal attack on three people outside a Mandurah pub last November has had his bid for freedom denied after a Mandurah magistrate decided he posed too great a risk of interfering with witnesses if released on bail.
Ryan William Casson, 34, appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court via video link from Hakea Prison on Tuesday morning, where defence lawyer Leo Hartley made an application for bail on his behalf.
Mr Casson faces three charges of intent to harm or do an act causing bodily harm following his alleged role in the November 24 machete attack on three mourners outside a wake held at the Silver Sands Tavern, which left the trio with serious injuries.
Mr Hartley said the prosecution's interpretation of the attack from the CCTV footage was "inaccurate" and said Mr Casson's alleged role in holding down of one of the mourners while co-accused Tyron Fry, who has pleaded guilty to his part in the attack, struck them with a machete was not as serious as alleged.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Naomi Foster said the CCTV footage, which she described as of "good quality", "captured most of, if not all, of the incident", and said eye witnesses also reported seeing Mr Casson hold someone down.
Sgt Foster also told the court CCTV footage from Mr Fry's own home captured the pair together before the incident and clearly showed Mr Fry passing Mr Casson a bladed weapon.
We say based on the footage what is alleged did not occur and it changes Mr Casson's culpability- Defence lawyer Leo Hartley
She passed still images from both cameras to Magistrate Vivien Edwards and offered the magistrate the opportunity to watch the footage captured by one of the Silver Sands Tavern cameras, which was accepted and played to the court.
The footage showed three people alleged to be Mr Casson, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, Mr Fry and Brittany Boothman walking towards the tavern before a melee ensued; a person wearing a white t-shirt could be seen in the top right of the screen holding someone down.
Sgt Foster said the prosecution opposed bail and also revealed one of the victims of the attack had received threats from a third party on social media, which she said raised "significant concerns" that Mr Casson could interfere with the victims or witnesses.
Ms Edwards said Mr Hartley would "really need to establish" and "persuade" her that the facts the defence were relying on were "not as serious as alleged", to which Mr Hartley said there was "a big difference between holding someone down" while they were being struck and committing the act itself.
"We say based on the footage what is alleged did not occur and it changes Mr Casson's culpability," Mr Hartley said.
"His involvement is not so serious that conditions couldn't be put in place [on Mr Casson's bail] to ensure no danger is posed to the community if he is granted bail... such as a curfew and reporting requirements."
Ms Edwards said having the benefit of viewing the footage left her satisfied "the facts as alleged could very well be supported", and along with the level of alleged offending and the risk of witness interference, she was in no doubt there were no conditions she could impose to satisfy granting bail.
She remanded Mr Casson in custody for a police committal mention on May 23.
