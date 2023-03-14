As you get older you become very aware of the many things in our daily lives, we simply took for granted, that have vanished. If you tried to tell young people of today that once upon a time we had milk and bread delivered they would think we were dreaming. As an old dinosaur I rely on my mail being delivered. Since COVID and Putin everything has increased in price so if we have to pay more for this service so be it as we still need it. I am quite sure there are still many of us that will pay more for stamps if it helps to keep a great service and tradition in all weather going.