Letters to the Editor: 16 March 2023 Double lines and arrows are urgent

Updated March 15 2023 - 3:24pm, first published March 14 2023 - 12:11pm
Chris Duggan captured a beautiful autumn evening at Dolphin Quay.

Many thanks to the kind person who left a new oil filter and note on our car windscreen two weeks ago at the Halls Head Shopping Centre. What a lovely little surprise to find it on our return from shopping, especially as I will soon need one. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.

