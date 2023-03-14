Many thanks to the kind person who left a new oil filter and note on our car windscreen two weeks ago at the Halls Head Shopping Centre. What a lovely little surprise to find it on our return from shopping, especially as I will soon need one. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.
The 18th annual memorial walk held by The Compassionate Friends on Sunday, March 12 was a popular event with over 90 people at Dalrymple Park where we gave a donation and received name ribbons and a heart on which we wrote our private messages to our children and other loved ones. Following our piper Dave Sinclair, we walked along the foreshore to the MPAC. On our return to Dalrymple Park we enjoyed a sausage sizzle prepared by volunteers from the Catholic church on the trailer loaned by Craig Waterman of Squared Away. Our thanks go to all who supported this healing event including volunteers, the main sponsors, City of Mandurah, Bowra ODea and the Halo Team, and all who donated. TCF Mandurah is a self-funded registered charity which has provided free grief support services after the death of a child of any age by any cause for almost 21 years and can be contacted on 9535 7761.
Maybe it is having to watch the latest road safety ads (which are awful) where a wife or husband won't say goodbye to their loved one because they visualise them being in a fatal accident.
I visualise a horrific head on collision on that three-lane bridge on Old Coast Road in Halls Head soon if nothing is done urgently. Double white lines and directional arrows have to be painted on the road, separating the three lanes immediately.
Yes I know there are straight white lines there now and signs saying no changing lanes on the bridge but the number of cars I've seen changing lanes means they either don't know what they mean, don't see them or are just imbeciles. One car clipping another by changing lanes will be catastrophic. This matter is urgent and yes there is another bridge going to be built but that's three years or more away and double lines and arrows were needed yesterday.
As you get older you become very aware of the many things in our daily lives, we simply took for granted, that have vanished. If you tried to tell young people of today that once upon a time we had milk and bread delivered they would think we were dreaming. As an old dinosaur I rely on my mail being delivered. Since COVID and Putin everything has increased in price so if we have to pay more for this service so be it as we still need it. I am quite sure there are still many of us that will pay more for stamps if it helps to keep a great service and tradition in all weather going.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
