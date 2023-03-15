Carina Roberts says ballet has always been in her blood.
Growing up with two dancers as parents and a natural aptitude for the arts, she told the Mail, "deep down it was always going to be my destiny."
It turns out her instincts were right - and at 27 years old she is demi-soloist with the West Australian Ballet.
This season, Carina's performance calendar is full, and at the end of this month, she will take the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre stage for A Gala Evening with West Australian Ballet.
"As a kid I asked mum and dad if I could enrol in ballet and they said 'of course' - they were excited to send me along to classes," she said.
"As professionals they know how tough the industry is, so they were cautious in that sense."
Despite her early love for dance, she said her decision to pursue ballet professionally happened "quite late", with many dancers deciding early in their high-school years or prior.
When she was in year 11, auditions came up for the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) after school program.
"My mum said that if I was thinking of taking ballet more seriously, this program would be a good gateway to get into WAAPA after high school."
She said a few weeks after that conversation, she made the decision that would change her life.
"I needed to give it a go and see if I could make it as a ballerina.
"There are so many good dancers out there and you wonder if you'll actually end up being a professional dancer, but I wouldn't forgive myself if I didn't try."
Carina earned a place in the after school program and trained hard while continuing her schooling, finishing year 11 and 12.
At the end of year 12, she was accepted into WAAPA's fulltime ballet program.
Just two years into her training, Carina was performing at a festival in Perth when an adjudicator was particularly struck by her performance.
The adjudicator in question was Aurélien Scannella, the artistic director of WA Ballet.
After Carina won the competition she had been competing in, Aurélien reached out to offer her a position as a young artist for the company.
"It was an opportunity I would never have turned down - to be asked to join the company that both my parents danced in and in the town where I grew up."
Accepting the contract as a young artist in 2015, Carina learned what it was like to be part of a company and what to expect from each performance season.
"It was overwhelming initially," Carina said, laughing.
"You work out how to behave in a rehearsal, who to watch."
In Carina's second season at His Majesty's Theatre, dancer and choreographer Jayne Smeulders cast her in a soloist role.
"She had seen me training and growing up and gave me a go - she gave me quite a big role for a young dancer," Carina said.
"I knew, okay, this is my moment to prove that I can do this even though I'm terrified. I took the opportunity with both hands."
Aurélien was impressed with Carina's performance, and offered her a number of opportunities to perform as a soloist.
The next year, Carina was promoted from young artist to corps de ballet and in 2018, earned her place as a demi-soloist.
Later that year Carina starred in the role of Mina in WA Ballet's performance of Dracula, which earned her a nomination for Best Female Dancer at the 2019 Helpmann Awards.
Carina said the upcoming show at MANPAC would appeal to all audiences, with a mixture of classical and contemporary pieces to meet all tastes.
"We are taking several pieces from within Swan Lake, which we did in December. That's beautifully classical, you get to see tutus and everything you would expect out of a ballet.
"You also get to see more contemporary work, like Galatea and Pygmalion, which we performed last year in June."
Carina said Galatea and Pygmalion was a slightly longer piece which allowed her to challenge her fitness.
She said she enjoyed regional tours and sharing WA Ballet's performances with as many people as possible.
"It's really important that the state company shows people from every region how beautiful ballet is," she said.
"You get transported to another place, as cliché as that sounds. It takes you away."
She said her best piece of advice to aspiring young dancers was to "make sure you're always enjoying it".
"It's a hard career and you have to absolutely love it 255 per cent.
"Take every opportunity that you get to either perform, do an exam or work on something in class. You never know when your next opportunity will be."
WA Ballet's artistic director Aurélien Scannella echoed Carina's sentiments about having a passion for travelling to regional WA.
"We would like to come more often to the regions, but because we are limited in that sense every time we come I really try to put on a program that is diverse enough to please everyone," he said.
"The evening in Mandurah is going to be very diverse, and I'm hoping we can reach everyone's tastes and expectations so they are happy and have a good time."
He said every time WA Ballet visited Mandurah, audience responses had been wonderful, and that he could feel there was a space for more.
"Every single excerpt and work that we are bringing is something very special, from Australian choreographers, international choreographers.
"It's going to be a very special evening and people will travel through different emotions."
Aurélien said one of the true beauties of ballet was the escapism which came with each performance.
"I hope people will be able to sit down and not think about anything else... forget about their problems and issues and dream for an hour or two."
A Gala Evening with West Australian Ballet will hit the MANPAC stage on March 29 at 7.30pm.
