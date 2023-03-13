The championship window is still open for the Mandurah Magic women's team, according to head coach Vlad Alava, who is confident his team will again be there or thereabouts come the end of the 2023 NBL1 West season.
The Magic have made the playoffs in each of Alava's two seasons in charge of the program, reaching the semi-finals in 2021 after scraping into the post season in eighth place, and improving in 2022 to finish third on the ladder while losing just four games during the regular season.
After knocking out rivals Rockingham, the Magic were denied a grand final berth by eventual state and national champions the Warwick Senators, who beat them 79-66 in the preliminary final.
The Magic women also made the post-season in the three seasons preceding Alava's arrival (not including the Covid-affected 2020 West Coast Classic season), with two second-placed finishes and two losing grand final appearances stretching back to 2017.
The core of those teams remains the core of Alava's squad, and the coach believes good things are around the corner and it's just a matter of them taking the next step to finally land that elusive 'champions' banner to hang from the MARC rafters.
"Reflecting back on our preliminary final loss, we had some weaknesses and the opposition knew what they were and took advantage of them," he said.
"We need to rebuild, but also reshape and retool. The squad is shaping up really well. We might be ageing, we know that, but our championship window is open.
"We have to shape the team to go two games better. There will be half-a-dozen other teams doing the same thing but we have a good shot if we can sprinkle some new talent around our current players and our young locals; we can keep that window open. That's the ultimate challenge."
Import Sarah Toeaina will return to the club for another crack at the NBL1 West crown following an impressive showing in 2022, and the club has announced Rachel Halleen, Gabriella Turner and promising local Molly Wicks have re-signed.
Alava also confirmed to the Mail some important names have also re-signed with the club, but they are yet to be announced publicly by the club.
"Sarah is a phenom, she will be key to the way we line up," Alava said of his key import Toeaina.
"She's one of multiple players who can fulfil multiple roles on any given night and that's really important. But Sarah is disciplined, a real pro. She is the kind of player who will sacrifice her own stats for the sake of the team.
"Players like her come to us because they see we have a really talented team. She understands what the team needs and how she fits in superbly.
"There are lots of imports out there but we are looking for fantastic people as well as fantastic players and that's why we brought her back."
The return of Toeaina also proved there are no perceived ills or lingering doubts hanging over the Magic among players following the recent off-court issues faced by the Mandurah Basketball Association, Alava said.
While describing it as a "delicate situation", the women's mentor believed if anything the recent off-court troubles would serve to help bring the team together and galvanise the club's supporters.
"I asked questions and stayed informed but I was kind of far removed from it all living in Bunbury," Alava said.
"It hasn't fundamentally changed anything we do. There's actually a really good feel and really great people around the club.
"If we roll our sleeves up and do good work on and off the court, we can bring more good things to the Magic and better represent the community."
The Mandurah Magic women's team begins their season with a couple of away trips, first the long haul to Kalgoorlie to face the Goldfields Giants on April 1 and then to Eaton to play the South West Slammers on April 6.
Their first home game is April 16 against East Perth. Full fixtures here.
