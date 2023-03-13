Mandurah Mail
Magic coach Vlad Alava says the team needs to take advantage of its championship window being open

Stuart Horton
Updated March 13 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 4:00pm
The Mandurah Magic will be hoping to go one step further in 2023 after missing out on a grand final appearance in 2022. Picture by Mandurah Basketball Association/Facebook.

The championship window is still open for the Mandurah Magic women's team, according to head coach Vlad Alava, who is confident his team will again be there or thereabouts come the end of the 2023 NBL1 West season.

