Act One: MANPAC to launch accessible drama group for people with disabilities

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
MANPAC is launching an inclusive arts program for people with disabilities. Picture from MANPAC website.

Following the success of The Art of Wellbeing initiative, the team at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre is launching Act One, an accessible drama group for people with disabilities who love to perform.

