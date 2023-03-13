Act One: MANPAC to launch accessible drama group for people with disabilities

Following the success of The Art of Wellbeing initiative, the team at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre is launching Act One, an accessible drama group for people with disabilities who love to perform.
MANPAC community engagement coordinator Mark Labrow said he had worked closely alongside disability services during The Art of Wellbeing, and it became clear there was a demand for theatre accessibility.
Mr Labrow secured funding from natural gas company ATCO, which will facilitate the first year of Act One.
"It will run as a three term long series of workshops with skill building and skill development... And then, depending on where the group wants to take it, they will devise their own short piece of theatre."
The performance will coincide with the International Day of People with Disability event in December, organised by City of Mandurah's Fiona Allen.
Mr Labrow said one of MANPAC's core focusses was inclusivity and accessibility to the Arts as a means of both entertainment and wellness.
"What we're trying to do is really find opportunities to use the Arts to benefit people in the community, and to make sure people have access to the Arts and the huge outcomes people experience," he said.
"It's about bringing people together, enjoyment, fun and mental wellbeing."
He said ATCO's funding would help them to get the program off the ground, and that funding was imperative for continuing programs, starting new ones and subsidizing their costs.
"If everything is costly, people are unable to access programs as much as they'd like. ATCO supporting us will help us to keep costs as low as possible."
MANPAC is offering two taster sessions on March 15 and March 22 to give participants the opportunity to play drama games, develop skills, make friends and decide if the program is right for them.
To sign up for a taster session, visit www.manpac.com.au/actone.
For more information, email Mark.Labrow@manpac.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
