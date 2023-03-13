Zonta Club of Peel hosts International Women's Day lunch 2023 | PHOTOS

The Zonta Club of Peel's International Women's Day Lunch on Sunday, March 5 attracted a sell out crowd of 200 guests to hear the recently retired Alannah MacTiernan reflect amusingly on her 35 years in public life in local, state and federal government.
While espousing the many gains that have been made by woman in the three-and-a-half decades Ms MacTiernan has been in public life, the point was made that there is still a very long way to go until woman hold equal positions in corporate and public life as well as gaining complete equality and equity.
The event was held at Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club with music provided by local band The Gidgets. The lunch was attended by Mayor Rhys Williams, MPs Robyn Clarke and Lisa Munday, and Mandurah councillors Amber Kearns, Ryan Burns and Ahmed Zilani as well as representatives from many local Mandurah organisations as well as the general community.
Four awards were presented on the day to outstanding young woman in the community, the STEM award sponsored by Alcoa was won by Elizabeth Shepard, the Education Award sponsored by the City of Mandurah was won by Narda Nabbs and two Young Woman of Peel Awards sponsored by Michelle Cox of Cox Legal and won by Lexie Bower and Ruby Spinning.
The MOFSC has been booked again by the Zonta Club of Peel for next year's event on Sunday, May 10, 2024.
For more information about Zonta contact Marie on 0423 760 581, or go to the website
