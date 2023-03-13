Mandurah Mail
Zonta Club of Peel hosts International Women's Day lunch 2023 | PHOTOS

Updated March 15 2023 - 3:46pm, first published March 13 2023 - 2:32pm
The Zonta Club of Peel's International Women's Day Lunch on Sunday, March 5 attracted a sell out crowd of 200 guests to hear the recently retired Alannah MacTiernan reflect amusingly on her 35 years in public life in local, state and federal government.

