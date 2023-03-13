One down, two to go: Mandurah City was up then down and then up again, but following a rollercoaster State League Night Series final on Saturday night, the Dolphins got their hands on the first silverware of 2023 after holding their nerve once again from the penalty spot.
A stoppage time screamer from Sam Byrne sent the game to penalties at 3-3 after it looked like City would not only squander their 2-0 lead but also the trophy, and their quest for a season treble, to Fremantle City at Frank Drago Reserve.
But following 11 successful spot kicks, it was Fremantle City whose nerve broke in sudden death, giving City the trophy in the first leg of their hunt to win all three State League titles in 2023.
Robbie Galvin put City on the path to victory thanks to a 33rd-minute side-foot finish from close range, which was the only score of the first half after Fremantle City's Ollie La Galia wasted a gilt-edged opportunity early in the game.
City added a second on the hour thanks to Shaun Mukwehvo, who found himself unmarked in the box for a John Baird corner and made no mistake in nodding the ball into the back of the net.
The phrase "2-0 is the most dangerous lead in soccer" is one often utter by pundits, and City were about to find out why after being in a seemingly comfortable position with just over 20 minutes remaining.
But Fremantle City gave itself a life-line thanks to Pat Loughrey, who netted on the rebound after Mandurah keeper Alfie Brincat saved Riley Van Dieken's effort.
The contest was turned on its head in the space of 120 seconds after Alex McLean scored to level the game at 2-2 in the 76th minute, and then Fremantle City hit the lead through La Galia; McLean heading from a free-kick and La Galia finishing a tidy move down the right from Giovanni De Freitas Soares.
Murray Mackintosh drew a sharp save from Freo keeper Jordan Barbas, and City called on its trump card, marquee man Leigh Griffiths, who was also denied by Barbas as the black and whites continued to knock on the door for an equaliser.
With just seconds remaining in stoppage time, City won a corner and Fremantle twice failed to clear Mackintosh's ball, which fell to Byrne on the edge of the box - his first touch created room to shoot with his left foot, with the ball blasting across the goal and into the corner of the net to send City into raptures.
As with City's semi-final contest against Western Knights last weekend, this game was to be decided by penalties.
Griffiths stepped up first and coolly slotted his kick to Barbas' left, setting the tone for the following 10 spot kicks, which all found the net; Baird, Joe O'Brien, Craig Barker, Graham Tough and Mukwehvo all holding their nerve despite the antics of Barbas.
With 11 penalties scored in succession, it was Fremantle's Elliot Ireland who faltered, sending his kick high to the right and over Brincat's goal to give City their second Night Series title in three season.
