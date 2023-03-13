Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pinjarra reverend John Coman set for World Transplant Games

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Started to become quite yellow': Pastor's liver transplant journey

The world's largest awareness event is headed for Perth and liver recipient, Reverend John Coman, is in training to be part of the swimming action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.