'Started to become quite yellow': Pastor's liver transplant journey

The world's largest awareness event is headed for Perth and liver recipient, Reverend John Coman, is in training to be part of the swimming action.
The World Transplant Games - a week of sport and celebration for all those who have received a life-saving transplant - will be staged in Perth, Western Australia, from April 15 to 21.
The games promote the important message that transplantation saves lives - and every Australian can leave a legacy by registering as an organ and tissue donor.
Nine years ago, John, 68 of Pinjarra, WA, was told he had only three months left to live. Now he's training for the world's most inspiring sporting event.
The Pinjarra pastor was on holiday in the Philippines when his health began to rapidly deteriorate. He put on 12kg is just five days due to water retention from his liver collapsing.
He was put on a plane and rushed to Sir Charles Gardiner Hospital in WA where he was placed in an induced coma for two days. His liver function was at just 10% and he was immediately put on the transplant waiting list.
John spent the next four weeks waiting and hoping for a lifesaving liver transplant. John describes this time as one of the toughest in his life.
"I started to become quite yellow, I couldn't walk, and I was always disorientated. It was a really difficult time for me and my family, but my faith helped me through it," John says.
After four weeks on the waiting list, John received the life changing call that a liver had been found for him. In April 2014, John's life was saved when he received a liver transplant at Sir Charles Gardiner Hospital.
John credits his faith and the support of his family for getting him through the tough times.
"As a pastor I have a strong belief in God and I knew that even in the tough times everything would turn out for the best. Through every struggle I had my faith and family by my side to help me through."
Over the past nine years John has gone from strength to strength. He even returned to the Philippines with his wife to finish off their holiday that had been cut short.
John is an avid swimmer and proud member of the Pinjarra Piranha's Swim Club where he's been training hard for the upcoming World Transplant Games.
This will be John's second time representing Australia at the Games and he will be competing in swimming and the triathlon.
John said he was a proud Western Australian, and he coulldn't wait to welcome athletes from around the world the beautiful state of WA. For John, the games are an opportunity to advocate for organ donation and show the world the power of organ transplants.
"I want to encourage everyone to become an organ donor so that more people can receive the gift of life."
The World Transplant Games will be held in Perth from April 15 to 21, 2023. Over six days, 17 sports will involve people who have received transplanted organs such as heart, liver, lung, kidney, pancreas and bone marrow.
Transplant Australia chief Chris Thomas, said with more than 1,800 Australians now waiting for a transplant it was crucial to promote the positive message of the lives saved through the gift of life.
"Every Australian can make a difference by registering as a donor. It takes just one minute but has the potential to give someone years of extra life," Mr Thomas said.
"These Games demonstrate what transplant recipients can achieve on the sporting field. Transplant Australia is committed to improving the lives of those waiting and those who have received a transplant and is proud to work with Federal and State Governments to achieve our shared vision for Australia in donation and transplantation."
The Australian Government through the Commonwealth Department of Health and the Organ & Tissue Authority and the Government of Western Australia are Major Partners of the Games.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
