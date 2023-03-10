Police arrest second man allegedly connected to cocaine found in WA coast

A second man has been charged for an alleged connection to more than 300kg of cocaine found in WA's coast in February.
Police took the man, 45, into custody last night after a manhunt which led police to a property in Henley Brook.
Australian Federal Police had tracked the man to the property but when officers arrived he allegedly fled, sparking a chase through the suburbs.
Police will allege the man damaged his car trying to escape officers and jumped into a car driven by another man, who he arranged to pick him up.
It will be further alleged he later got out of the car in the suburb of Bennett Springs and was arrested as he ran through properties to try to further escape officers.
Police then executed a search warrant at the Henley Brook property, including in a shed where the man had allegedly been staying, and found equipment used to create number plates and several false number plates.
The man appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug. and was remanded in custody to face court again on April 21.
Inquiries are ongoing into other offences and the involvement of anyone who may have assisted the 45-year-old.
Anyone with information about this matter is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the AFP Investigations Team on (02) 5126 9979, or email: Op-AYR@afp.gov.au
