Mandurah Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mandurah Storm come and try day on Sunday, March 12

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah Storm is hosting a come and try day on Sunday, March 12. Picture supplied.

With the new National Rugby League season already into its second week, Mandurah's local club is hoping to ride on the national competition's coattails by holding its Come and Try day this Sunday, March 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.