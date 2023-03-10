With the new National Rugby League season already into its second week, Mandurah's local club is hoping to ride on the national competition's coattails by holding its Come and Try day this Sunday, March 12.
Interested players of all ages and all abilities are invited to join the Storm from 11am at their Ocean Road Sports Pavilion home in Dawesville, on the corner of Old Coast Road and Ocean Road.
There will be members of the club's committee in attendance to answer all your questions, plus a registration station for those who want to sign up to play.
There will also be activities held by the club and NRLWA, merchandise sales and a free sausage sizzle.
The Storm was established in 2013 and has enjoyed growth among its junior ranks, with its senior team playing in the Val Murphy Trophy 3rd grade competition.
The senior men's team also trains on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6pm and new players are welcome to attend.
For more information contact president Tiana Ivers on 0413 430 872, or visit playrugbyleague.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.