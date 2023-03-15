A basketball to represent where the magic happens and the Wagyl rising strong from the powers of community are two of the elements that will adorn a new playing jersey adopted by Mandurah Basketball Association in an effort to celebrate the cultural heritage of the region and unite its community.
MBA engaged local artist Bianca Wilder, a Bindjareb woman with close connections to the club, to create an artwork to be the centrepiece of its high performance teams, including the jerseys for its NBL1 West and Western Australian Basketball League programs.
The design will be on the full-time playing jerseys of the club for at least the next three seasons, with MBA president Cliff Kearns telling the Mail the decision to incorporate an every day indigenous design would help create a stronger bond among the Peel basketball family.
"We wanted to celebrate the cultural heritage of our region and unite our community. We have such a diverse membership and want everyone to feel part of the Magic family," Mr Kearns said.
Ms Wilder said her family ties to the club and desire to see more of her indigenous heritage represented in the region were the main driving forces in her submitting a design for the jersey.
"I've been trying to get more of an injection of indigenous culture into anything here in Mandurah. When I saw this opportunity I thought it was a good thing to try," she said.
"I've got four kids, and a niece, who play for MBA right now so I thought what a good thing to do to show them to be proud as well."
Ms Wilder has been painting for about 27 years but said she only got seriously committed to it following her father's death in 2013.
"It was my way to destress and to go through grieving," she said.
"I just started painting and that's when I got straight back into it. I find art is both a release from stress and a way to strengthen mine and my family's ties to our heritage."
The design itself makes use of a golden ball to represent home, or a meeting place, where the magic happens, with two man and woman symbols either side.
"They represent our strong oldies, like Yabagurt who survived the Pinjarra Massacre," Ms Wilder said.
"The other symbols with them are our basketball community sitting in unity. The egg shapes represent the Wagyl Noorook, the thrombolites, one of our land marks in the Peel region.
"Then the Wagyl is rising strong from the powers of the community coming together as one."
Ms Wilder also praised the MBA for their decision to embrace an indigenous design on a full-time basis and not just for a one-off indigenous round garment and hoped other sports, and elements of society, would follow their lead.
"We should be teaching (about indigenous culture) throughout the whole year, not just in the week leading up to an event or Naidoc Week. You can implement (indigenous) resources into every piece of learning," she said.
"There should be something (to represent indigenous culture), even if it's just a patch on a jersey as a bit of representation because we didn't get represented for a long time. If you go through the history of local clubs and look at the old photos you'll see how many indigenous players there have been, so it's awesome to represent them.
"I think it's awesome that my kids will get to wear my design too. They want to do WABL this year so I'd love for them to be wearing it. I've shown them snippets of the design and straight away the wanted to order one.
"My oldest son is 24 and even he said, 'mum, can I buy one?' The kids all want one in black!"
