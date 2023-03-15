Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Local indigenous artist Bianca Wilder has designed the new Mandurah Magic jerseys

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bindjareb artist Bianca Wilder and her daughter Stevie-Laine Jones. Picture by Stuart Horton.

A basketball to represent where the magic happens and the Wagyl rising strong from the powers of community are two of the elements that will adorn a new playing jersey adopted by Mandurah Basketball Association in an effort to celebrate the cultural heritage of the region and unite its community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.