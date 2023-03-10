Tyron Fry pleads guilty to three charges relating to Silver Sands Tavern attack

One of the three people accused of taking part in a machete attack at Silver Sands Tavern which left three people severely wounded on November 24, 2022, has pleaded guilty today before Mandurah Magistrates court.
Tyron Fry, 28, appeared via video link from Casuarina Prison with his lawyer Michelle Cox appearing in court on his behalf.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins read out three charges of 'with intent to harm, did an act causing bodily harm', to which Fry pleaded guilty.
Ms Cox requested both a pre-sentence report and psychological report be ordered before Fry's next appearance.
She said Fry had sought out psychological services in the past, which may be relevant to his recent offending.
Magistrate Atkins ordered both reports and the matter was sent to the Perth District court for sentencing on May 8. Bail was not considered
