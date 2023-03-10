Mandurah Mail
Tyron Fry pleads guilty to three charges relating to Silver Sands Tavern attack

By Newsroom
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
Tyron Fry has pleaded guilty to three charges relating to a machete attack at Silver Sands Tavern. Picture from files.

One of the three people accused of taking part in a machete attack at Silver Sands Tavern which left three people severely wounded on November 24, 2022, has pleaded guilty today before Mandurah Magistrates court.

