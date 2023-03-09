Rockingham hosted a wide world of water polo over the long weekend, with Mandurah Water Polo Association fielding teams in the men's and women's Country Competition across a three-day extravaganza in the pool.
Teams from as far away as Karratha, Port Hedland and Geraldton clashed with clubs from Mandurah, Busselton, Bunbury and Rockingham, and what a clash it was.
What a performance the locals served up, with ex-Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Draksimovi keeping Mandurah in the games with what can only be described as a series of Herculean saves from close quarter shots, and even several penalty saves to keep the locals battling away.
This, coupled with attacks on the opposition's goal from Vaughn Thompson, Jarrod English, Sam Broadbent and Ashley Hogen-Esch, with Ryan Smith, Josh Moyers-Lane and Rory Chittleborough in supporting roles, plus defensive prowess from Andy Halleen, Rex Walker, Ross Bailey, Tom Esze and Colin Moyers, kept Mandurah in their games.
Interestingly, there was only one-goal differential between goals for and against for the Mandurah men's team, who only lost games by less than a handful of goals which was an amazing result overall.
Draksimovic and English were selected for the Men's All-Star team, which was chosen by referees and officials, for their amazing contribution to their team.
The Mandurah women's team also put up an impressive performance for their first Country Competition, especially as player such as Rachel Galvin have been playing for less than a year and multiple players, including Lacey Hunter, Renee Barton and ex-Australian international sisters Sandra Morris and Kerry Bandiera, have only recently returned to the sport, so what an amazing performance these girls put on.
They represented not only their club but also their community and so should be rightfully proud of their performance, along with support from more experienced players like Sam Thomson and Kali Oberman, who was named in the tournament's All Star team and was the runner-up leading goalscorer.
Geraldton triumphed over their rivals from Bunbury to take out the title, with our newly accredited advanced referee Draksimovic given the honour of referring the final.
Geraldton also took out the 2023 Men's Water Polo Country Competition title in a tightly-fought match against Karratha.
If you or your child are interested in giving water polo a try, contact Mandurah Water Polo Association at mandurahwaterpolo@gmail.com or on social media @mandurahwaterpolo.
