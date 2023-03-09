Mandurah Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Both men's and women's teams do well in Rockingham tournament

By Rex Walker, Aka Captain Crustacean
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the Country Competition, held in Rockingham over the long weekend. Picture by Clare Draksimovic.

Rockingham hosted a wide world of water polo over the long weekend, with Mandurah Water Polo Association fielding teams in the men's and women's Country Competition across a three-day extravaganza in the pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.