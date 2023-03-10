Bridge Builders says urgent help needed to continue work supporting Peel's disadvantaged

Mandurah charity Bridge Builders has issued a call for public assistance after the financial crisis delivered a devastating blow to the organisation's funds.
Having provided food assistance and support services in Mandurah for the past 15 years, a Bridge Builders representative said an increase to the cost of living threatened to impact their reach.
Bridge Builders is seeking community support to raise $15,000 over the next few months in order to continue its work.
Bridge Builders CEO Kelly Mansfield said over the last year she had seen an "alarming trend" of parents living in cars with their children during to the current rental situation in WA.
"We are so appreciative of the support we have received over the years, and now more than ever we need the help of our local community to ensure that we can provide food and support services to those in need," Ms Mansfield said.
Bridge Builders has created a GoFundMe in order to help raise funds.
