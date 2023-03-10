Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bridge Builders says urgent help needed to continue work supporting Peel's disadvantaged

Updated March 10 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge Builders has provided food and support services to people in Mandurah for the past 15 years. Picture supplied.

Mandurah charity Bridge Builders has issued a call for public assistance after the financial crisis delivered a devastating blow to the organisation's funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.