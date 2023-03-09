Mandurah Mail
Home/Comment

Success not achieved overnight: Comment by David Doepel, Peel Development Commission

By David Doepel
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:17pm, first published March 9 2023 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last month, the Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia officially opened in the Shire of Murray, marking the successful culmination of years of effort. Picture supplied

It's been a jam-packed, action-filled start to the year. The lazy days of summer holidays are well and truly in the rearview mirror.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.