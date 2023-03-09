It's been a jam-packed, action-filled start to the year. The lazy days of summer holidays are well and truly in the rearview mirror.
Last month, the Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia (FIPWA) officially opened in the Shire of Murray, marking the successful culmination of years of effort.
The success of a $67 million project is not achieved overnight; it requires the dedication and contributions of successive governments, vice-chancellors, and Shire of Murray local government representatives over many years. What struck me most about the opening ceremony was the presence of key figures who had supported the precinct from its early days, including former Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan, former Commission Chair Paddi Creevey, former Shire of Murray President Maree Reid and retired Economic Development Manager David Arkwright.
The success of FIPWA and other initiatives in the Peel region demonstrates that great achievements take time and dedication. When we acknowledge the names of those who have contributed to these endeavours, it highlights the years of hard work and collaboration that have gone into making them a reality.
The Commission's Transform Peel initiative aimed to support the transition of the Peel economy towards strategic, traded, and export-oriented industries, with a focus on agriculture and food. Over the course of eight years, we worked to enhance these sectors through innovation, investment, and research, with the goal of positioning the Peel as a food precinct.
Now, with the official opening of the FIPWA, we have the infrastructure in place to achieve this goal.
The Peel region's success can be measured in the opportunities it provides for young people. For example, a student who attends Greenfields Primary School or Pinjarra High School and is enrolled in the Deadly Koolinga Chef Program becomes passionate about food and cooking and pursues the Commercial Cookery program at South Metropolitan TAFE's new Mandurah Hospitality and Tourism Centre, and then gains advanced standing and earn a Food Science and Nutrition Degree through Murdoch University.
And because the Murdoch campus is in the middle of a Business Park and adjacent to the Food Technology Facility, students can learn from industry thought leaders and gain experience in product development. The student might start a business of their own and ultimately build a factory in the Peel Business Park in Nambeelup, creating perhaps a hundred meaningful and well-paying jobs. This journey from primary school to owning a factory will be made possible by the ecosystem we have created here in the Peel region.
The collaboration between the Shire of Murray, Peel Development Commission, DPIRD, Murdoch University and other partners across industry and government to create the FIPWA is inspiring. This collaborative effort will undoubtedly have a positive impact on WA's economy and create new job opportunities in the food and beverage manufacturing sector, realising a vision first advanced in 2015.
