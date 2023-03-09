And because the Murdoch campus is in the middle of a Business Park and adjacent to the Food Technology Facility, students can learn from industry thought leaders and gain experience in product development. The student might start a business of their own and ultimately build a factory in the Peel Business Park in Nambeelup, creating perhaps a hundred meaningful and well-paying jobs. This journey from primary school to owning a factory will be made possible by the ecosystem we have created here in the Peel region.