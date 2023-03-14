Rachael King and Amy James are kindred spirits, in life and in law.
The pair connected over their mutual passion for the legal field, and after working in the Peel region at a firm together for five years, they decided to open their own.
Coastal Family Law is a passion project for both women, who say they were driven by the desire to provide Mandurah locals with "high quality family law advice" without them having to travel to Perth and surrounds.
Rachael told the Mail that she and Amy worked well together, and had the same approach in the way they worked with clients.
Amy said having the same ethos, and being on the same page helped in both friendship and business.
"When you work at another firm you're restricted in what you can do, which decisions are made and what you charge clients," she said.
"It's difficult in that sense to control what we do charge. We just want to be fair. Family law proceedings can be potentially stressful and costly for parties."
Rachael made the switch to the legal field after working in social work and psychology.
She said law was an area where she could "apply the same principles, caring for people and helping to empower them".
"One of the biggest things out of this line of job, it can be very emotional, is getting people their power back when they've been in a not-so-balanced relationship," she said.
"Ensuring they're getting what they're entitled to and ensuring the kids get the time they're entitled to with them as well."
Amy said the driving force behind her legal career was also helping the community, and she wanted to work "with people, not companies".
She said she wanted to make a difference, help people through tough times and learn how to manage the high emotions which can come with family court proceedings.
Both Rachael and Amy are parents, with Rachael having gone through her own separation and family court proceedings, giving her firsthand experience in the clients' shoes.
"I think that both Rachael and I really try and pride ourselves on being approachable," Amy said.
"At the end of the day we're normal people who have been through our own challenges."
Being integrated in the Peel community for years, Amy and Rachael said they were tailoring the Coastal Family Law experience to fit the community's needs.
"It's a certain mentality down here in Mandurah, it's very community-based, like a big country down," Amy said.
"If a client wants to call for a quick chat you've got to be available. Or if they just want to pop into the office, that's fine."
Coastal Family Law is based out of new co-working space WOTSO Mandurah.
"We have a really good relationship with our clients. Going to a lawyer is like seeing a psychologist in the way that it's hugely personal."
Outside of their respective law careers, Amy and Rachael are mothers, and enjoy family time in the region.
"I'm chasing after a really active and strong-willed toddler, she keeps us busy," Amy said, laughing.
"My husband and I try to prioritise time with her on the weekends, and giving her fun experiences."
Rachael has two children, 11 and 12, who she said she loves spending time with.
"A lot of time is dedicated to those little mites - we love spending time with friends, a lot of relaxing, and going out for lunches.
"I always say when I'm on my way to work, 'right, I'm putting on my lawyer hat now'."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
