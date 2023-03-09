Alcoa Australia is recruiting about 25 ambitious university graduates wanting to kickstart their careers as part of its 2024 Graduate Program.
The bauxite, alumina and aluminium producer is seeking graduates, or those students on track to complete their studies by the end of 2023, to work in geotechnical, mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering, and procurement.
The four-week recruitment campaign closes on April 2.
Those selected for the three-year development program will work at Alcoa's bauxite mines and alumina refineries in the Kwinana, Peel and Upper South West regions or in Perth at the company's Booragoon office.
Graduates will work alongside seasoned professionals and use their degree to make a real difference as the global resources company reinvents the aluminium industry for a sustainable future.
All graduate roles also transition into permanent employment.
Mechanical Engineer Shani Naidoo launched her career through Alcoa's Graduate Program and credits the program with providing diverse training, technical skills and career opportunities.
"The greatest highlight of the Graduate Program is being part of an incredibly supportive and vibrant network of current and former graduates," Ms Naidoo said.
"Training not only focuses on developing technical skills, but also on areas like project management, leadership and problem solving, which has provided an excellent basis for my career development.
"Alcoa's flexibility has allowed me to tailor my work schedule to suit my team and myself. I get to spend time in an office space, working from site, and remotely each week, which affords me an excellent work/life balance.
"To graduates, or those graduating at the end of 2023, I would highly recommend applying and seizing the chance to build a career you are passionate about."
Alcoa has taken on more than 2,550 apprentices, trainees and graduates since 1963.
Alcoa employs 4,500 people in Australia and some 4,000 in WA. The company is committed to achieving greater gender balance and embraces diversity, encouraging applications from women and people of all backgrounds.
For more information or to apply visit www.alcoa.com.au/graduateopps.
