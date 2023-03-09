Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alcoa launches jobs as part of 2024 Graduate Program.

Updated March 9 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alcoa Mechanical Engineer Shani Naidoo. Picture supplied

Alcoa Australia is recruiting about 25 ambitious university graduates wanting to kickstart their careers as part of its 2024 Graduate Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.