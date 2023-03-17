Australia's Biggest Morning Tea reaches a big milestone in 2023, with the popular Cancer Council fundraiser celebrating 30 years this May.
To help celebrate, people in the Peel region are encouraged to gather friends, family or workmates for a cup of tea and a bite to eat while raising money to fund new research, new treatments and education that saves lives.
Cancer Council WA Peel regional education officer Laura Greene said this year Cancer Council WA was hoping to raise more than $1.3 million to continue its life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support programs.
"For 30 years, Cancer Council's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea has brought together many people living in the Peel region over a cup of tea in support of those affected by cancer," Ms Greene said.
"Since it began in 1993, Cancer Council's generous community of supporters across Australia have raised more than $200 million by hosting morning teas.
"Which ever way you chose to celebrate the 30th anniversary, every dollar raised in the Peel will make a huge difference."
Your Biggest Morning Tea doesn't need to be fancy - it could be at home with friends or family, a simple morning tea in the office with workmates, a virtual get-together, or a gathering in the local community or at school.
"Simply register online at biggestmorningtea.com.au, set a date in April, May or June and start sending out your invites," Ms Greene said.
"Every dollar raised helps support those impacted by cancer."
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea attracts more than 4,200 hosts each year.
Anyone unable to host a morning tea can still get involved by donating directly to Cancer Council via biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.
