Shoe cleaning stations have been installed to help prevent the spread of Dieback disease south of Mandurah.
Local volunteer group Friends of Island Point has partnered with non-profit Swanlandia to help care for and protect Island Point Reserve.
The Island Point bushland reserve is home to a diverse range of plants and animals in the south of Mandurah.
Friends of Island Point chair Jamie Van Jones said Dieback was leading to the death of vegetation including large trees in south west WA.
Dieback (Phytophthora cinnamomi) is a fungal disease that travels through the soil and through groundwater to attack a healthy plant's root system.
"Many people enjoy bushwalking in Island Point reserve," Ms Van Jones said.
"The fear is that Dieback can be spread through the reserve as it can be on shoes, and bikes that have been in an infected bushland and then tracked into a healthy one."
The goal of Friends of Island Point is to keep Island Point Reserve biodiverse and healthy.
Friends of Island Point, together with Swanlandia, secured a grant from the state NRM Program to have a professional dieback assessment of the reserve and to install shoe cleaning stations at the walking entry points to the reserve.
This work was done with support from the City of Mandurah who helped install the shoe cleaning stations at the reserve.
After consultants surveyed and sampled the reserve, they found one positive sample of Dieback.
"This means it is already present in the reserve and it's important that we isolate this area and ensure it doesn't spread to the healthy areas of Island Point Reserve," Ms Van Jones said.
The new shoe cleaning stations are called 'Phytofighter 1000's', an invention from Walpole in the south west, created by Gary Muir from WOW wilderness tours and the local community.
Friends of Island Point are responsible for maintaining these stations and ensuring they are topped up with a non-toxic Dieback inhibitor.
"If going into other reserves you can always make sure you are not bringing Dieback with you by spraying your walking shoes and bike tires with 70 per cent methylated spirits and 30% water," Ms Van Jones said. "This will kill the fungi."
Dieback has no treatment and has infected bushland, killing trees and vegetation throughout the south west.
"Doing what we can to prevent the spread of this fungal disease is so important to protect the health of both our bushland and the animals that live in it."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
