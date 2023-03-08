House of the Week | Expansive fairway views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Enjoy the proximity of living at The Cut golf course, and start your day with a daily game of golf. The ocean is close by - it's only a casual walk to the pristine beach where you can enjoy a swim or a walk along the beachfront.
This well-presented and spacious home built by Redink has four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, open-plan living and a separate theatre room with French doors. Upon entering the home through a large extra wide door, you will first notice the stunning solid timber jarrah flooring. The main bedroom has a ceiling fan, two walk-in-robes, a large twin shower, double vanity and a separate toilet.
The kitchen has stone benchtops, 900mm gas hot plates, a 900mm electric fan-forced oven, a dishwasher, overhead cabinetry, a large fridge recess and a fabulous walk-in pantry. The spacious open-plan living area's sliding doors lead out to the full-length rear outdoor entertaining area. The home has ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning, solar hot water and a triple garage with a rear roller door.
Pyramids Beach and Port Bouvard Surf Life Saving Club are within walking distance. It's only a five-minute drive to the new Coles shopping centre, the Dawesville Channel, Port Bouvard Sport and Recreation Club, local primary schools and daycare centres. A great life of many opportunities awaits you.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.