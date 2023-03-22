A North Dandalup farm is desperate for the return of a cattle truck that was stolen from a property earlier this month, with a farm employee saying it has added ongoing extra stresses to the already difficult operating landscape it faces.
Farm assistant Steve Smiko said the farm had been the target of a number of thefts over the past year, which he called a "living nightmare", with three diesel utes, farming machinery and equipment, and even copper wiring stolen from the four properties he works on in that time.
"This has added to the struggle in what is a difficult time to be a farmer," he told the Mail.
"I am desperate to get it back. The truck is essential equipment we use every day. Neighbours have offered help by lending stuff for a day or two, but you can't bleed your neighbours because everyone is struggling.
"It's hard enough with worker shortages but losing equipment is even worse. Two weeks ago we caught someone stealing equipment from one of our properties and when we approached they pulled a knife. A big foot-long knife.
"All the copper wiring was stripped from one of our buildings too; people just sell it to scrap yards for a few dollars. This is not normal behaviour."
The truck was taken from a North Dandalup property on Friday, March 3 and the thieves rammed through the property's galvanised steel gates to get away.
Mr Smiko said the farm was so desperate for the return of the truck - a white Hino truck with a hiab crane that has been painted blue and towing a galvanised steel cattle cradle - that a reward would be on offer to anyone who can help with its return.
"It would be one of only five trucks of its kind in WA so it's noticeable," Mr Smiko said.
Pinjarra Police Senior Sergeant Mark Howes said local officers were doing all they could to assist in finding the truck and the perpetrators, whom he believed was possibly known to the farm and its operations.
"Either they knew the truck was there and how to get it, or they happened on it by chance," Snr Sgt Howes said.
"We don't know where it is yet but we are looking and any information from the public is appreciated."
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the truck, call Mr Smiko on 0407 797 705, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Pinjarra police on 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.