Cattle truck stolen from North Dandalup farm on March 3

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
The stolen cattle truck. Picture supplied.

A North Dandalup farm is desperate for the return of a cattle truck that was stolen from a property earlier this month, with a farm employee saying it has added ongoing extra stresses to the already difficult operating landscape it faces.

