Mandurah Mail
Home/National Sport/A-League

Coach John Baird to keep it simple ahead of Night Series final on Saturday night

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:27pm, first published March 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah City coach John Baird is ecstatic after scoring in the penalty shootout. Picture by Cat Bryant Photography.

There may be a trophy at stake but Mandurah City coach John Baird says his team won't prepare for this Saturday's State League Night Series final any differently than they would for any other game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.