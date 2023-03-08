Business as usual for City

There may be a trophy at stake but Mandurah City coach John Baird says his team won't prepare for this Saturday's State League Night Series final any differently than they would for any other game.
The Dolphins claimed their place in the pre-season showpiece after holding their nerve in a penalty shootout against Western Knights last Sunday after the game finished 2-2 at full time.
Despite the first silverware of the season being on the line, the City boss said it will be business as usual at training this week, as everything the team has done so far has worked well.
"People like to say it's just pre-season and all that but it's nonsense. We're in three competitions and we want to win them all," Baird said.
"In a part-time environment you have to maximise the little time you do get with the players at training so we won't do anything different.
"If you spend time worrying about the other team and preparing for them you're not going to get the best out of what you've got. I want to focus on our team because we can control what we do, we can't control anything outside of that."
Whatever work Baird has been doing with his players is clearly working - City are now unbeaten in their last 13 competitive fixtures, stretching back to last season, and have a chance to win their second Night Series title in three seasons.
Continuing that winning streak doesn't play on Baird's mind however, especially as he has the utmost trust in his deep and talented squad.
"We could've lost at any stage in the competition," he said philosophically.
"We had some big games like the quarter-final against Rockingham who are a big rival, we've had games where we've had to make lots of changes to the team.
"We've had a lot of different challenges on the pitch that we've answered. There were two games where we went behind, like against the Knights, but we don't worry about it because we've come through those challenges.
"Losing a game or not keeping up a winning streak is just another challenge that we'll overcome, it doesn't change the fact we've got a talented squad."
The talent of the squad has indeed been tested at times as injuries to key players have hit City at inopportune times, but the players who have stepped up have done so admirably.
City lost one of their main attacking threats, Hamish Van Dieken, just before kick-off on Sunday but Baird was able to call in the experienced Jordan Rhodes; likewise, James Oldfield stepped in and filled the gap left by the absence of Aaron McCready, who didn't recover from a badly cut leg against Rockingham in time to take the field against Western Knights.
Baird said he won't know until Friday whether McCready will be fit enough to retake his position in defence, but he has full confidence in his squad, especially as they've come through times of adversity so far with flying colours.
"It shows the depth of our squad, how good they all are," Baird said.
"We have a competitive group of players and they've been able to show how good they are in challenging times. We had seven players missing for the semi-final through suspension and injuries but we were able to pick ourselves up after going behind."
Mandurah City play Fremantle City, who beat Gwelup Croatia 6-1 in the other semi-final, in the Night Series final on Saturday night at Frank Drago Reserve, Bayswater, with kick off at 5pm.
The match will be livestreamed by Football West.
