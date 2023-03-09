Peel Cricket Association was represented by two teams at the recent Women's Country Week Competition held in Bunbury over the long weekend.
A great outcome highlighted the growth in the game in the Peel region as both sides competed well and there were some real highlights across the board throughout the weekend, including a couple of wins for Peel Blue and some close-run contests.
Brooke Hutton (Shoalwater Bay) blasted scores of 82 and 77 in the first two matches on day one to start the campaign off with a bang, whilst Julie Ophel (Halls Head) scored 31 not out on the opening day, as well as taking two wickets.
Danni Render (Halls Head) highlighted some great innovation in her innings of 21 against Bunbury Red with some effective reverse sweeps.
Jeanie Thompson, who captained Peel Blue, continued her good form from a victorious Ladies T20 season with South Mandurah to make 39 not out against Bunbury Blue in round 3.
The highly anticipated round 4 derby between the two Peel sides saw Peel Blue victors by 26 runs.
Suelee Christie (South Mandurah) top scored for the Blue team with 26 not out while Rosie Marino (Halls Head) took three wickets for the Maroon side, and then added 21 runs in a strong all-round match.
Helen Moir (Pinjarra) also took three wickets for the Blue team.
The competition enabled more than 20 women from the region to enjoy hard-ball cricket in a more competitive environment than the competition they participated in during the season.
