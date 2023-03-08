Harcourts Mandurah starts the year with two top awards from REIWA

Harcourts Mandurah has been honoured with two top awards in January by the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA).
The Mandurah branch took out Top Medium Office by Listings Sold and Top Medium Office by Value Sold, two highly regarded categories.
Harcourts WA was recognised as the Top Franchise and/or Marketing Group for Value and second Top Franchise and/or Marketing Group for Listings Sold.
Harcourts WA CEO Shane Kempton said that he was "extremely proud" of the company for the service it provided to local people and the community.
"Although we are far from the biggest group in WA, our culture and ongoing commitment to our professional and personal development via our academy creates a high-performance environment that delivers incredible results and experiences for our clients," Mr Kempton said.
Each month REIWA highlights the top performing residential sales representatives and offices in WA - this snapshot identifies the 30 best performers across 17 residential sales categories.
Harcourts officers and agents featured with the top 30 of an additional six REIWA Awards.
