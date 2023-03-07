Mandurah Mail
Mandurah woman's driving history lands her back in jail

Stuart Horton
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:24pm, first published March 7 2023 - 6:24pm
A Mandurah woman who has already served three separate prison terms for driving while disqualified is back behind bars after being convicted of another offence, this time for driving while on a 36-month driving ban.

