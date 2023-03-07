Mandurah woman's driving history lands her back in jail

A Mandurah woman who has already served three separate prison terms for driving while disqualified is back behind bars after being convicted of another offence, this time for driving while on a 36-month driving ban.
Kirra Lee Panaia broke down in tears as Magistrate Leanne Atkins told her she would be going back to prison at Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday morning, where she faced sentencing for a charge of having no authority to drive.
The court heard Panaia had failed to show for her court hearing on the charge on December 14 and was convicted in her absence after being caught driving on Mandurah Terrace in Silver Sands on September 13 while on parole.
Police also tested Panaia for drugs and alcohol, with a positive result leading to a further charge of driving with a prescribed illicit drug in oral fluid or blood.
Even defence lawyer Leo Hartley admitted Panaia had an "atrocious record" and had put herself in a "difficult position" through her actions, however he also spoke of the steps Panaia had taken to try and turn her life around in recent months.
He asked Ms Atkins to "exercise discretion" and sentence Panaia by way of a fine after it became apparent a suspended imprisonment order was not a sentencing option as her offences took place while she was on parole.
"She has been motivated to make changes in her life... I ask you to exercise discretion so she can continue on her positive path," Mr Hartley said.
However, Ms Atkins said a term of imprisonment was the "only appropriate course" when it came to sentencing, which caused Panaia to start crying.
She sentenced Panaia to seven months in prison, disqualified her from driving for a further nine months to be served on top of her existing bans, and fined her $500 plus $200 in analysts costs for the drugs charge.
Panaia was immediately led away by officers and taken into custody.
Read more court and crime stories at www.mandurahmail.com.au
