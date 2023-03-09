Mandurah Mail
Rueben Cross, 48, received eight months in prison for continuing to drive while disqualified

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:00pm
"You were fool enough to use the same vehicle": Waroona man's history of offending leads to jail

A Waroona man whose 'blatant disregard for the law' and history of driving while disqualified has caught up with him after he received a prison sentence for his latest convictions in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday morning.

Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

