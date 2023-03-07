A Waroona man whose 'blatant disregard for the law' and history of driving while disqualified has caught up with him after he received a prison sentence for his latest convictions in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday morning.
Rueben Wayne Cross, 48, appeared on video link from Casuarina Prison where he pleaded guilty to three charges of having no authority to drive, plus one charge of failing to stop when directed by police, after he was caught driving despite his licence being disqualified from April 2021 until June 2024.
The court was told a police patrol vehicle pulled Cross over on December 9 while he was behind the wheel of a Toyota Landcruiser, and when officers discovered he was disqualified from driving his vehicle was seized and he was charged.
However, just four days later on December 13, Cross was back behind the wheel, this time driving a Holden Commodore, and despite officers activating their lights he continued to drive until pulling into a McLarty Street driveway; he was arrested but released on bail.
On February 16 police again observed Cross driving the same Toyota Landcruiser on McLarty Street and followed him for 100m before he pulled into the same driveway and entered the house.
After officers discovered he was disqualified from driving they knocked on the door, however Cross said he hadn't been driving and had "just got out of the shower".
He was arrested and taken into custody, where he has remained since.
The court also heard of Cross's history of driving while disqualified, with convictions in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2020 and 2021; the last of those, in April 2021, resulted in him receiving a suspended imprisonment order.
Duty lawyer Claudia Smilovitis said Cross had taken steps to address his past indiscretions and issues to get his life back on track, and said Cross "doesn't want to be in and out of prison his whole life".
She admitted Cross was "well over the threshold" in terms of his offending but submitted Magistrate Leanne Atkins consider a conditional suspended imprisonment order rather than an immediate term of imprisonment, however Ms Atkins said prison was the "appropriate penalty".
"You were fool enough to use the same vehicle even though police knew where you were, they knew your address," Ms Atkins said.
Cross was fined $100 for failing to stop for police, and sentenced to two terms of five months in prison, to be served concurrently, and a further three months in prison for the three having no authority to drive charges.
His eight-month sentence was back dated to February 16, and will be eligible for parole.
