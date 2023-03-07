Community events and music for the soul

A Walk To Remember
March 12, 10am
Walk in honour of children who died too soon and other loved ones. Dalrymple Park, Mandurah. Register at The Compassionate Friends Mandurah on 9535 7761 email; tcfmandurah@bigpond.com
Madora Bay Oval grand opening
March 11, 3pm
Get ready to celebrate Madora Bay's newest and most exciting community space - the grand opening of the Madora Bay Oval.
WORLD MUSIC CONCERTS - STELLAR 5
March 12, 1pm
The Livelighter World Music 2023 concert series showcases a diversity of high-quality music and dance from around the globe at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. Enjoy these free Sunday afternoon sojourns featuring some of our top multicultural talent. Stellar 5 is an exciting new inter-cultural group that features a diverse line up of accomplished musicians from around the world. Led by Argentinian guitarist, Hugo Alvarez, the global ensemble includes Italian singer, Roberto Balsamo, Chinese flautist Merlin Ma, Chinese yanqin/hammer dulcimer player, Stella Huang, and Reunionese percussionist, Muriel Hillion. Together, they travel on an exciting creative journey across a range of genres that showcases the harmonic and rhythmic synergies of truly global music.
MANDURAH BREATHWORK JOURNEY
March 9, 6pm
This workshop at Beachside Pilates & Yoga Wellness Centre Singleton is aimed at giving you an experience of how a simple change in your breathing pattern can transform your life and start the journey of letting go of the parts of yourself that may be holding you back.
The Australian Beatles & Jumping Jack Flash
March 11, 7.30pm
This double headline concert is a fabulous evening of nostalgic rock'n'roll entertainment with Australia's most authentic Beatles & Rolling Stones tribute shows. The performance includes colourful costumes and authentic instruments with look-alike musicians performing all the hits we know and love from The Beatles and Rolling Stones. The show starts with the early years of The Beatles with grey suits and mop-top hair taking you back to when life was FAB! The show continues to the Sgt Pepper era and beyond to Abbey Road. After the interval, Jumping Jack Flash take over with their mesmerising tribute to The Rolling Stones covering their biggest hits from the 60's, 70's and 80's - "it's only Rock 'n Roll, but WE LIKE IT"! Tickets from Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
