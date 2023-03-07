Community events and music for the soul

This double headline concert is a fabulous evening of nostalgic rock'n'roll entertainment with Australia's most authentic Beatles & Rolling Stones tribute shows. The performance includes colourful costumes and authentic instruments with look-alike musicians performing all the hits we know and love from The Beatles and Rolling Stones. The show starts with the early years of The Beatles with grey suits and mop-top hair taking you back to when life was FAB! The show continues to the Sgt Pepper era and beyond to Abbey Road. After the interval, Jumping Jack Flash take over with their mesmerising tribute to The Rolling Stones covering their biggest hits from the 60's, 70's and 80's - "it's only Rock 'n Roll, but WE LIKE IT"! Tickets from Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.