'Memorable life and extraordinary death' for elder male dolphin

Mandurah Estuary Guardians are remembering the 'memorable life and extraordinary death' of Peel's beloved elder male dolphin, Fourteen, who was found deceased in the Murray River on Friday.
Volunteers from Estuary Guardians notified Mandurah locals of the dolphin's passing on Facebook, writing that Fourteen had been "one of the most important and successful males in our dolphin community".
Fourteen rose to become part of the most dominant male alliance in the community, potentially siring a number of calves.
He was first freeze-branded with the number 14 on both sides of his dorsal fin after he was found stranded in Soldiers Cove in 1994.
Volunteers who have been monitoring his progress believe he reached at least his late 30s, possibly even his 40s, which according to PETA is above the average age of 25.
"Like the champion he was in life, his passing was also certainly not ordinary," the Estuary Guardians post read.
Fourteen was reportedly found with a headless snake still in his mouth and throat, which volunteers believe he mistook for a regular prey item.
"In life and death, Fourteen proved once again he was a tough dolphin."
The Estuary Guardians thanked the DBCA for advice, the Shire of Murray staff and veterinary pathologist Dr Nahiid Stephens who voluntarily came down from Perth to assist.
"Fourteen showed us even in death we have so much more to learn about our dolphins, and why we urgently need more funded research and necropsies," an Estuary Guardians representative wrote.
Fourteen's death leaves fellow male dolphin Blake without a male alliance partner.
In other Peel dolphin news, beloved female dolphin Lucy has given birth to a new calf, which the Estuary Guardians have announced will be named LouLou.
Lucy has had a number of calves with two sadly being found deceased in recent years, making the birth of LouLou an important addition to Peel's waterways.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
