'On shoulders of giants': Proud Yindjibarndi woman inducted into Hall of Fame for contributions to education

In 2022, proud Yindjibarndi woman Mandy Downing was appointed as Curtin University's first Dean of Indigenous Futures.
Now, she has been inducted into the WA Women's Hall of Fame for her contribution to education.
Dean Downing yesterday delivered a speech to Coodanup College's Stars Foundation students in celebration of International Women's Day.
She spoke about the importance of self-belief, taking opportunities, celebrating small wins and being proud of who you are.
Dean Downing grew up in Mandurah and played netball for Coodanup College, making the appearance a memorable, full-circle moment - and her own niece was in attendance.
"It's a lovely thing to find out that aunty Mandy isn't entirely embarrassing," Dean Downing said, laughing.
"It's lovely to be able to come back home and speak to some kids who are likely children of people I went to school with."
Eight months since being appointed into her role at Curtin University, Dean Downing said there had been a number of substantial steps forward.
These included progression scholarships put into place for Indigenous students to encourage study retention and plans to create more inclusive spaces on campus.
"In July we are taking our faculty to Kalgoorlie to visit Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander high school students, they will get a taste of what it would be like to study the humanities and look towards what an Indigenous future might look like to them," Dean Downing said.
"Lots of staff have volunteered and we are looking forward to going out to engage the kids... it includes theatre studies so we have some filmmaking equipment going out there, and we have some drones students can have a go at using..."
Dean Downing said she'd received the "shock of her life" earlier this year, when she received an email from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar inviting her to speak at and moderate a panel at a First Nations Women and Girls National Summit in May 2023.
"In my mind I'm thinking, 'how does she even know I exist?' Because I think she's incredible," she said.
"It's a $2.8million federally funded initiative, the first of its kind, bringing together First Nations women and girls from across the country... it's really quite humbling."
She said she felt as if she was "still standing on the shoulders of giants", and that while some might see her as a role model, there were so many people she looked up to in the same way.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
