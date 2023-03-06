We can talk about navigation markers. The government is talking of implementing laws to make life jackets compulsory but why is the bigger issue at hand only being briefly talked about? What is being overlooked is the urgent need to help prevent fatal accidents on our waterways - the implementation of legislation to strengthen marine safety with random breath testing and appropriate infringements is needed. In 2015 Colin Barnett dismissed calls for breathalysing skippers. In 2019 skippers faced targeted breath and drug testing with the McGowan Government set to introduce tough new laws mandating a 0.05 blood alcohol limit on the water by the end of the year. But now in 2023 the legislation has still not been implemented in WA. WA is now the only state where there is no power to breathalyse skippers. Accidents and fatalities will always occur but education and legislation will surely help in the long term to prevent further possible tragedies.
Authorities can only do so much. Is it not the skipper's responsibility and duty of care to be unimpeded to give adequate attention and judgement to not hit navigation markers or any other obstacle on our waterways? The rules on our waterways should be the equivalent to those on our roads. Hopefully drivers/skippers will consider their due diligence before operating their boats.
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses and all hospital staff at Peel Health Campus. Over the last two years my elderly father, husband and more recently my terminally ill mother have all been taken to the emergency department for treatment and admittance to hospital.
We often hear the staff are overworked and under enormous pressure but the care and compassion we have been shown has been beyond reproach and the Peel region is indeed lucky to have such dedicated medical personnel. This thank you also extends to the Murray Districts Hospital Palliative Unit where the care extended to my mother was extremely wonderful - words alone cannot express our gratitude.
I would like to thank the editor for today's copy of the Mandurah Mail (March 2) on two points. It is so refreshing to see a positive article making headlines instead of all the usual negativity. Also, I am absolutely blown away with the front page being about rugby union, a sport that is lucky to get a mention in the very back pages and very little television coverage on free to air television. Thank you editor for excelling.
Trashworthy plain white envelopes concealing political non-agendas complaining about a hospital they've repeatedly failed to do anything about.
I agree with Andrew Hastie though, we do need a better hospital, one that's not run by a private for-profit foreign corporation.
While we are at it Andrew, how about we call it the Adrian Wells Hospital ?
