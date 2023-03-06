Mandurah Mail
Letters to the Editor 9 March 2023: Authorities can only do so much

Updated March 8 2023 - 2:41pm, first published March 6 2023 - 7:02pm
We can talk about navigation markers. The government is talking of implementing laws to make life jackets compulsory but why is the bigger issue at hand only being briefly talked about? What is being overlooked is the urgent need to help prevent fatal accidents on our waterways - the implementation of legislation to strengthen marine safety with random breath testing and appropriate infringements is needed. In 2015 Colin Barnett dismissed calls for breathalysing skippers. In 2019 skippers faced targeted breath and drug testing with the McGowan Government set to introduce tough new laws mandating a 0.05 blood alcohol limit on the water by the end of the year. But now in 2023 the legislation has still not been implemented in WA. WA is now the only state where there is no power to breathalyse skippers. Accidents and fatalities will always occur but education and legislation will surely help in the long term to prevent further possible tragedies.

