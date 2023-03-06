Mandurah Mail

Former Mandurah Sports Person of the Year winner takes bout against world no. 13 inside four rounds

Mandurah's Alex Winwood puts boxing world on notice with stunning win

Mandurah boxer Alex Winwood has put the pugilistic world on notice after he convincingly beat former world champion Tibo Monabesa inside four rounds in just his second professional bout.

