Mandurah's Alex Winwood puts boxing world on notice with stunning win

Mandurah boxer Alex Winwood has put the pugilistic world on notice after he convincingly beat former world champion Tibo Monabesa inside four rounds in just his second professional bout.
The 25-year-old Noongar man, who won the City of Mandurah Sports Person of the Year award in 2021, knocked out the Indonesian in the fourth round in front of a ecstatic home crowd at Thunderdome 41 at Metro City.
Winwood represented Australia in the flyweight division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Commonwealth Games, and only turned professional in late 2021 after moving to the Gold Coast to link up with Dragon Fire Boxing.
He now trains in northern NSW with Angelo Hyder, the man who trained Danny Green for more than 15 years.
In the ring on Friday, a vicious flurry of punches caught the world no. 13-ranked Monabesa off guard, with Winwood knocking him down in round three and then making his opponent hit the canvas twice more in round four.
The final knockdown was delivered with such force that Monabesa was unable to beat the referee's count and the fight was called in Winwood's favour.
The result saw Monabesa surrender his WBC Light Flyweight International belt to Winwood, who now has two wins from two fights as a professional and has his eyes on facing bigger names, and potentially a world-title bout in the future.
"I can't wait to come back and go across the road to RAC Arena and fight for the world title, and become the fastest Australian to do so," Winwood told reporters after the fight.
"I found my groove quite early in the fight and just relaxed and enjoyed my time in the ring.
"After I knocked him down the first time it was very composed when he got up... I knew that he was still a very dangerous fighter at that point.
"It wasn't too long later in the next round that we dropped him."
Winwood's next bout is expected to be in June, however an opponent is yet to be confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.