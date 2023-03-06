Police hold welfare concerns for missing woman and her dog

Police have concerns for a missing woman last seen driving around the Lakelands area on Sunday, March 5.
Krystal Jose, 30, failed to return home after last being seen around midday.
She is described as light-skinned, approximately 160cm tall with brown hair.
It is unknown what clothing Krystal may be wearing.
Krystal is also travelling with her German Shepherd dog.
She may be driving her vehicle, a 2021 grey Kia Stonic with the registration 1HLK989.
Police urge anyone who sees Krystal, or has any information about her whereabouts, to call131 444 quoting CAD 171199.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.