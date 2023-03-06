Mandurah Mail

Police hold welfare concerns for missing woman and her dog

Updated March 6 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police hold welfare concerns for a missing 30-year-old woman last seen in Lakelands. Pictures via WAPOL.

Police have concerns for a missing woman last seen driving around the Lakelands area on Sunday, March 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.