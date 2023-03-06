Two kayakers rescued after capsizing near Erskine

Two kayakers were rescued last night after capsizing between Erskine and Boundary Island.
At about 8.40pm on March 5, WA Police received an emergency call from a person who had become separated from two people they were kayaking with.
Mandurah officers attended the scene and were able to see the two kayakers clinging to a red marker/buoy in the water and relayed their location to Police Air Wing.
Police flew over the top and guided in the DFES Marine Rescue Mandurah vessel to their location.
Both kayakers were rescued and returned to the shore uninjured.
It is believed they had been in the water for about 50 minutes prior to police being called.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.