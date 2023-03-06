Mandurah Mail

Two kayakers rescued after capsizing near Erskine

Updated March 6 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:38pm
Police Air Wing guided marine officers to the two stranded kayakers. Picture from WAPOL.

Two kayakers were rescued last night after capsizing between Erskine and Boundary Island.

