It may have taken a penalty shootout, but Mandurah City will play for the season's first piece of silverware after winning through to their second State League Night Series final in three years with a thrilling win over the Western Knights at Hartfield Reserve on Saturday night.
City held their nerve from the spot to secure a final showdown with Fremantle City, who dispatched Gwelup Croatia with ease in the other semi-final, dispatching their opponent 6-1, and will hope to add to the trophy they won in the same competition in 2021.
But the Dolphins were made to work for their berth in the final and they showed their resolve throughout, first coming from behind to level the contest at 1-1 in the first half and then bouncing back from the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser to the Knights, which sent the game straight to penalties.
City player/coach John Baird was forced to make a couple of changes to the XI who comfortably accounted for Rockingham City in last weekend's quarter-final, with Aaron McCready unable to recover from the cut he suffered in the 4-1 win, while Sean Mukwevho missed out through suspension.
City suffered another blow just before kick off when Hamish van Dieken was also ruled out through injury, which meant James Oldfield, Dylan Rodgers and Jordan Rhodes came into the starting line-up in place of the unavailable trio.
The Knights took the lead in the first half before Joe O'Brien scored his fifth goal of the competition to send the sides into the break level pegging.
The game came to life with a little more than 10 minutes remaining when Murray MacKintosh put City ahead, but instead of dropping to their knees in disappointment the Knights hit back to send it to spot kicks.
City held their nerve from the spot to clinch a 5-4 win and book their place in this Saturday's final at Frank Drago Reserve in Bayswater from 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.