Mandurah Mail

Mandurah City through after 5-4 penalty shootout win

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:30am, first published March 6 2023 - 12:30pm
Mandurah City's players celebrate after their penalty shootout win over Western Knights. Picture by fotoenzo.

It may have taken a penalty shootout, but Mandurah City will play for the season's first piece of silverware after winning through to their second State League Night Series final in three years with a thrilling win over the Western Knights at Hartfield Reserve on Saturday night.

Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

