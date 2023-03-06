The WACA Premier Cricket season has ended in faltering fashion for Rockingham-Mandurah, with the Mariners suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Claremont-Nedlands at Lark Hill last Saturday.
The young Mariners outfit limped to 143 all out after winning the toss and batting first, and while the bowling attack made the visitors' top order work for the victory, the Tigers ultimately chased down the total with nearly 17 overs to spare.
The home side was immediately on the back foot after losing both openers, Noah Blight (3) and Mitchell Oliver (5), with just 10 runs on the board, the pair both sent back to the pavilion by Liam Haskett.
Corey Wasley and Jaxon Cornford set about trying to rebuild the innings, but when Wasley became the first of Rory King's three wickets, caught by Daniel Turkich for 20, Cornford followed immediately when King trapped him in front for 14.
Cooper Dehring made 22 before he misjudged one from Jacob Whiteaker and was stumped by Luke Gollan, and skipper Damien Burrage was trapped on the crease and given out lbw for 13 off Bill Mallon.
Wesley Steele and Jay Collard added 38 for the seventh wicket before Mallon dismissed Steele when he holed out to Whiteaker for 28, and Ronan Hogarth followed him for 1 in the next over with Whiteaker in the action again, this time getting through his defences.
Collard and 16-year-old third-gamer Albert Esterhuysen put up some resistance towards the end of the innings, and just as it looked like they might combine to push the Mariners' total towards 150, Collard was run out for 15, and Esterhuysen was last man out, given lbw to King for 16.
With just 143 runs to defend, the Mariners gave themselves the best chance of causing an upset early on when Harry Crane nicked one to Dehring in Collard's second over, leaving the visitors 1/7.
The Tigers were soon 2/25 when Collard took an excellent catch coming in off the fine leg boundary when Gollan skied one, with his sure hands giving the young quick his first wicket at the top level.
Despite the early scares, Lochie Hardy (37 from 28) and Perth Scorchers batter Nick Hobson (35) got the chase back on track, and while the home side claimed a couple of wickets the Tigers chased down the target in the 34th over.
Steele's 2/21 from 8.1 overs was the best effort with the ball for the Mariners, while Collard finished with 1/21, Esterhuysen 1/28 and Hogarth 1/35.
The Mariners finished in 13th position in the 16-team competition.
