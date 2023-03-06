The WACA Premier Cricket season has ended in faltering fashion for Rockingham-Mandurah, with the Mariners suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Claremont-Nedlands at Lark Hill on Saturday.
The young Mariners outfit limped to 143 all out after winning the toss and batting first, and while the bowling attack made the visitors' top order work for the victory, the Tigers ultimately chased down the total with nearly 17 overs to spare.
The home side was immediately on the back foot after losing both openers, Noah Blight (3) and Mitchell Oliver (5), with just 10 runs on the board, the pair both sent back to the pavilion by Liam Haskett.
Corey Wasley and Jaxon Cornford set about trying to rebuild the innings, but as has happened so often for the Mariners this season, a wicket following a decent partnership quickly turned into two - Wasley became the first of Rory King's three wickets when he was caught by Daniel Turkich for 20, and Cornford followed him immediately after when King trapped him in front lbw for 14.
Cooper Dehring made a decent 22 before he misjudged one from Jacob Whiteaker and was stumped by Luke Gollan, and skipper Damien Burrage was trapped on the crease and given out lbw for 13 off Bill Mallon.
Wesley Steele and Jay Collard added 38 for the seventh wicket before Mallon dismissed Steele when he holed out to Whiteaker for 28, and Ronan Hogarth followed him for 1 in the next over with Whiteaker in the action again, this time getting through the Mariners batter's defences to bowl him.
Collard and 16-year-old third-gamer Albert Esterhuysen put up some resistance towards the end of the innings, and just as it looked like they might combine to push the Mariners' total towards 150, Collard was run out for 15 at the bowler's end coming back for an ill-judged second run.
Esterhuysen looked to atone for the run out when he launched a huge six over the boundary but his day with the bat, and the Mariners innings, came to an end soon after when he was given out lbw to King for 16.
With just 143 runs to defend, the Mariners gave themselves the best chance of causing an upset early on when Harry Crane nicked one to Dehring in Collard's second over, leaving the visitors 1/7.
The Tigers were soon 2/25 when Collard took an excellent catch coming in off the fine leg boundary after Gollan skied one his way when he flicked the ball off his pads from Esterhuysen, but the sure hands of Collard gave the young quick his first wicket at the top level.
Despite the early scares, Claremont-Nedlands got their chase back on track thanks to Lochie Hardy and Perth Scorchers batter Nick Hobson, with the pair playing some flowing strokes, including two huge sixes straight down the ground from Hobson off Ronan Hogarth.
Hobson was lucky to survive after miscueing another attempted six when he sent it skywards, but Burrage couldn't make the ground from his position at cover to claim the catch as the ball fell just in front of him.
A breakthrough did eventually come though when Hogarth removed Hardy caught behind for 37 from just 28 deliveries, and Hobson followed him not long after when Dehring claimed his third catch behind the stumps to remove the danger man for 35 off the bowling of Steele.
Steele claimed his second wicket when Alex Trimboli was caught by Hogarth, but by then the Tigers were just 22 runs short of the target, which they reached through Whiteaker (23 not out) and Daniel Rees (11 not out) in the 34th over.
Steele's 2/21 from 8.1 overs was the best effort with the ball for the Mariners, while Collard finished with 1/21, Esterhuysen 1/28 and Hogarth 1/35.
The five-wicket loss was the Mariners ninth defeat of the season, and saw them finish in 13th position in the 16-team competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.