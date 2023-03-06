Mandurah Mail

Rockingham-Mandurah 143 all out (Steele 28, Dehring 22) defeated by Claremont-Nedlands 5/144 (Hardy 37, Hobson 35, Steele 2/21)

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young quick Albert Esterhuysen impressed with the ball in just his third first grade match. Picture by Stuart Horton.

The WACA Premier Cricket season has ended in faltering fashion for Rockingham-Mandurah, with the Mariners suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Claremont-Nedlands at Lark Hill on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.