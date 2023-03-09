Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dr Hema Wadhwa inducted into WA Women's Hall of Fame

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Hema Wadhwa says women in STEM are becoming more and more recognised for their contributions. Picture supplied.

"There have been women in STEM at all times, there were women who contributed well before I was born - they just hadn't been made visible to us," said Dr Hema Wadhwa, reflecting on her time working in engineering and technological innovation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.