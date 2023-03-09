"There have been women in STEM at all times, there were women who contributed well before I was born - they just hadn't been made visible to us," said Dr Hema Wadhwa, reflecting on her time working in engineering and technological innovation.
"It's important that there is some visibility there, that we're not being hidden on the last page."
Throughout her diverse career, Dr Wadhwa has taken on countless innovative and important projects, including working on a model testing campaign at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA and authoring several technical papers.
Originally from India, Dr Wadhwa was listed in the top 25 of the 'Skilled Migrant Professionals' summer magazine in 2017.
This week, Dr Wadhwa was admitted into the WA Women's Hall of Fame, something she said she credited to hard work, inspiring women and her ultimate role model - her dad.
"Growing up my dad was very different. My mum was concerned about me not learning to cook and clean - she was worried my husband would learn that I couldn't cook and clean and send me home," she said, laughing.
"Some family members were having tears after I was born as another daughter would mean spending a lot of money to get married - but dad was thinking he would spend money on me to get educated."
Not desiring life as a homemaker, Dr Wadhwa said she went through phases of "wanting to be everything".
"I thought, I can be a pilot and a police officer, I can do everything - I wanted to be everything on this earth."
When she was ready for her postgraduate studies, Dr Wadhwa saw a Masters in Oil and Gas Engineering advertised at the University of Western Australia.
"My dad was very happy for me to do it and go alone to another country. He had created strong walls around me, nothing from the external world would demoralise me."
Dr Wadhwa received a call after completing her masters from UWA, saying the university would be happy to give her a scholarship to pursue research for her PHD.
She said her dad was once again her biggest cheerleader.
"When I called him about accepting a PHD on a scholarship, I had to go back into the office to talk to my supervisors. I called him again in half an hour and everyone in the town around him was congratulating me," she said.
Dr Wadhwa lost her dad five years ago, but said she still remembered his advice.
"As a young woman we can wonder who would marry us, but it's more as my dad would say, 'who do you want to marry?'"
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
