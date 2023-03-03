With studies suggesting that dry eye disease has soared since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Eyes at Optometry Mandurah says their specialised dry eye treatment is more important than ever.
Store manager and partner Sharon Kirkby said that if left untreated, the condition can become chronic, and as the only practice offering specialised dry eye treatment in Mandurah, they had seen a rapid rise in cases.
"Our patients have previously been frustrated by the lack of treatments available in this area," Ms Kirkby said.
"Around one in five Australians experience dry eye symptoms."
Ms Kirkby said people suffering from dry eye disease suffered with irritated, gritty or burning eyes, excess eye watering and blurred vision.
"Our experienced optometrist can assess their eye health using state of the art equipment to measure their tear film glands to see what is the cause of their dry eyes - and then recommend a personalised treatment plan.
"Our treatments are all backed by scientific evidence and include moist heat therapy, gland expression, eyelid exfoliation and take-home care packs."
Ms Kirkby has worked in Mandurah's optical industry for the past 14 years, and her business partner Belinda Musitano has run her Australind practice for two decades.
Eyes at Optometry Mandurah recently celebrated the end of its first year servicing the Peel region and Ms Kirkby said she was excited to "bring these unique treatments" to Mandurah.
She said that, alongside comprehensive "no-rush" eye exams, would help with every aspect of their patients' vision care.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
