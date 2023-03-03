Mandurah Mail

Eyes at Optometry Mandurah offers specialised treatment as dry eye disease cases rise

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 3 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eyes at Optometry Mandurah store manager and partner Sharon Kirkby says their specialised dry eye treatments are more important than ever. Pictures from Eyes at Optometry Falcon.

With studies suggesting that dry eye disease has soared since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Eyes at Optometry Mandurah says their specialised dry eye treatment is more important than ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.