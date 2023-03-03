"Chouchou is the French word for scrunchie," Camille Collison said, laughing, as she described her product.
"Everyone says it different, some say 'choo choo', I get asked how to say it all the time."
The French-born fashion designer, who now lives in Falcon, launched her business KMELLIA last year, and set out to bring chic and unique accessories to the market in the form of knitted scrunchies.
"From a young age I always thought that I wanted to have my own business," Camille said.
"I probably had a good five to seven years in the fashion industry and I fell pregnant with my daughter."
Having learnt a lot about fashion through industry connections and training, Camille knew it was the line of work she wanted to stay in.
After having a second baby, Camille decided she wanted a way to combine her passions with the flexibility of staying home with her children until they were ready to start school.
"With my second child, this is a really common story, I had postpartum anxiety and depression. In the depths of it, I knew I needed to do something for myself."
Unsure of where to start, Camille did what she usually did when she faced uncertainty - consulted her psychic.
"She kept talking to me about the big business I was going to build. I told her I didn't think we should be talking about it because I wouldn't be going back to work for another five years.
"But she said I think you will go back sooner."
Three months after her son was born, Camille began dreaming up her products.
"I have always knitted and had a passion for knitting. When I was doing my Bachelor's Degree in fashion design I included some knitting.
"When I became a mum I started knitting baby beanies, booties, jumpers. The problem is, knitting big jumpers and clothing takes a really long time and it's not sustainable for business if you want to sell a lot."
Once again, Camille returned to her trusted psychic.
"I go to my psychic during any big decisions in my life - I really trust gut feelings and intuition.
"I had been making and experimenting with things and I asked her 'do you see what it is I'm making?', and she said - 'something stretchy, I think it's scrunchies'."
At first, Camille was worried the scrunchie and hair accessory market was oversaturated, or something that "everyone makes" - but when she went home, she came up with a fresh idea.
"I thought 'how about I knit them?'"
The next few months were trial and error, trying out styles and materials.
"When I first started I used commercial yarn and I just wasn't happy with the quality," Camille said.
"I went to visit a local yarn shop in Rockingham and found a hand-dyed yarn section - I fell in love with this pink colour."
Camille decided she would source luxurious, European wool and hand-dye it herself before knitting each piece.
KMELLIA's first pink chouchous were officially launched in October during breast cancer awareness month and the website was made live.
"Within the first month of launching we were featured in Sunday Times Magazine. We are slow and steadily growing every month and have had really good feedback.
"They say the first six months of starting a business are the hardest and I've definitely felt that."
Camille said her husband, Brendon, works FIFO and is her biggest supporter.
She said when Brendon was home, she worked even harder on KMELLIA, and with Brendon set to take paternity leave next month, she is ready to launch into the next phase of business.
"I'm very lucky to have my husband. With his paternity leave planned I will spend the next six months working fulltime, I have big dreams for building my business."
During Brendon's on-site roster, Camille said she still got work done at an unconventional time.
"My baby is still waking up during the night - he's a terrible sleeper, but thanks to him I do a lot of social media work and planning business strategies at night while I'm working," she said, laughing.
"I love to be able to do my own business, take on as much work as I can now for the future and really build around what my family and children need."
Camille said KMELLIA's next launch was "special and top secret" but told the Mail it involved a "very luxurious and sparkly" scrunchy which had the potential to skyrocket the range.
"I don't want it to be a little hobby, I want it to replace my former income. My plan is to just keep building, selling online and branching out to a few stores as well, and considering wholesale stockists.
"Keeping it real, there have been a lot of meltdowns - but hard work pays off, I know it won't be forever. I trust that everything will fall back into place."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
