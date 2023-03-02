Police search for online marketplace seller who allegedly assaulted pair in Baldivis

Police are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted and robbed two people who came to buy an item from him which he had advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Around 1.55pm on Saturday, February 18, an 18-year-old man attended Scorparia Way near Hibiscus Reserve to buy an item he had seen on the online marketplace.
During the transaction, it is alleged that he and a female friend were assaulted by the male seller who then fled with their money.
The victims received minor injuries.
The offender is described as being 17 to 20 years old, approximately 187cms tall with dark skin, and a slim build.
He was wearing a black jacket, black shorts with white stripes on the side and two large diamond-look earrings in each ear.
Rockingham Detectives urge anyone who has any information relating to this incident, or who has dash-cam vision of the area taken between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.