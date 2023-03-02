Mandurah Mail

Police search for online marketplace seller who allegedly assaulted pair in Baldivis

March 2 2023 - 8:30pm
Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted two people in Baldivis. Picture from files.

Police are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted and robbed two people who came to buy an item from him which he had advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

