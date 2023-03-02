Landholders learn how to target rabbits using biocontrol

The Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group (PHBG) shared information on the annual PHBG calicivirus release program at six sessions across their operational area in February.
The sessions were well-attended, and landholders committed to releasing the calicivirus began recording rabbit numbers and pre-feeding rabbits. Pre-feeding is an important part of the release that ensures the inoculated pellets are eaten on the day of the release.
Inoculated pellets were provided to registered landholders on 28th February and 1st March to help reduce the impact of rabbits on landholders across the five local government areas of Serpentine-Jarrahdale, Murray, Waroona, Harvey and Mandurah.
The events helped to clarify what expectations landholders should have following a successful release and explained why commitment to ongoing monitoring and complementary control methods in the weeks and months following the release is critical to long term rabbit control.
Unfortunately there is no silver bullet for controlling rabbits long term, according to the PHBG.
A successful calicivirus release may lead to a decrease of between 40-70 per cent however any impact the virus has is likely to be short lived without follow up control action, according to a spokesperson.
"Feral rabbits are a declared pest, competing with native animals for food and degrading land," the spokesperson said.
High rabbit numbers could lead to soil erosion resulting in structural foundations being undermined. Establishing gardens, revegetation efforts, crops and vegetable gardens could all be negatively impacted by rabbits.
Rabbit numbers change throughout the year in response to seasonal changes leading to spikes in populations that exacerbates the impacts. An integrated management plan combining multiple control methods is the most effective way to achieve long term control.
"Landholders should aim to apply control when rabbit numbers are low to prevent spikes in numbers when conditions are rabbit friendly," the said.
To learn more about controlling rabbits landholders are encouraged to engage with their local Recognised Biosecurity Group. Information on the control of established declared pests can be found at the PHBG website www.PHBG.org.
Landholders can stay up to date with upcoming events and opportunities by following the PHBG Facebook page and registering to receive the quarterly newsletter, via the website.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
