House of the Week | Perfect coastal home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac only moments away from the sparkling ocean, this property is low maintenance, making it the ideal holiday getaway or lock and leave home for FIFO workers or your personal sanctuary. This is the perfect place for memories to be made, so don't wait for it to be snatched up.
This home offers four double sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate theatre room, all recently painted, and air-conditioned by ducted and a split system. It's an ideal home for a family or a place to spend with friends.
The open plan living and spacious dining area are a great space for the whole family to spend some time together. The kitchen is well appointed with ample cupboards, drawers and bench space. Double fridge recess, 600mm quality appliances, including two wall ovens, utility cupboard and a corner pantry.
The outdoor area has a gabled patio with cafe blinds to protect you from the elements and has a lovely water feature. The perfect space to entertain!
Enjoy daily walks along the beach, close to town and the Halls Head Golf Course, this is a sought-after area of Halls Head. Perfect for the growing family as either a residence or a holiday home, this is truly the place relax and not worry about a thing.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.