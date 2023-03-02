OPINION: Grieving your childhood pet in your 20s feels like losing part of yourself

I can still remember the day I sat my mum and dad down in our living room to read them my carefully planned out 'why I should get a dog' essay, complete with a rainbow WordArt title.
It was 2006, I was 11 years old and had found a picture of three small Shih Tzu x Chihuahua puppies for sale in Perth on the computer (back in the days of dial-up broadband).
"I will take him for walks and he will be my best friend", was among the persuasive lines - and I had no idea how much those words would really mean one day, or that my boy, Toffee, would be in my life for 17 glorious years.
I also had no idea that after those 17 years I would experience my first, earth-shattering heartbreak, and would have to say goodbye to my furry companion.
Grieving a pet is multifaceted. You come home to your house and notice the familiar pitter patter of paws is now quiet.
You walk to the fridge and don't trip over a little ball of fluff. You instinctively move to fill their water bowl or to call their name.
It feels like a physical ache when you realise you can't just pick them up and give them a cuddle, (while they try to politely leave the room).
Then there's the people who don't get it.
"It's just a dog", they say.
The dog who sat with me through every sick day, curling up among the pile of tissues watching daytime television and hoping to catch a few bread crusts from my soup.
The dog who let me cry into his fur when my friends at school were mean to me, or a boy I liked didn't like me back.
My partner in crime who would graciously eat the broccoli under the table that I had discarded.
The one who'd play the role of the dragon while my Barbie was a princess trapped in a tower.
As I got older he remained my number one confidant and would meet me at the door when I got home from my first fulltime job.
He would follow me to the kitchen and watch me make dinner, as we snacked on the ingredients. One for me, one for him.
I knew my boyfriend was the one when Toffee, who was notoriously hard for strangers to impress, immediately curled up to sleep in the space between his legs on the couch. The ultimate tick of approval.
As I write this, I'm still not sure how I will ever move past the grief tugging at my chest.
It feels like I've lost part of myself with him.
The one thing that has helped, more than the tears (which have their place), has been saying thank you.
Thank you to the universe for putting us together, thank you to my parents for driving over an hour to pick up a dog I'd literally found on the internet, and thank you to Toffee for being the best friend a girl could ask for.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at Mandurah Mail.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
